Cred Market Capitalization Tops $5.11 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cred has traded up 52.5% against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $544,562.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00049983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.95 or 0.00662436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Cred

Cred is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.