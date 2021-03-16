Credit Suisse AG Acquires 23,618 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Intuit worth $244,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $400.28. 14,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,627. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

