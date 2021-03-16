Credit Suisse AG Has $122.59 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.52% of Equifax worth $122,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of EFX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.83. 1,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,648. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

