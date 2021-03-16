Credit Suisse AG Has $227.56 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 284,790 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.36% of Trimble worth $227,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 13,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,508. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

