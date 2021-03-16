Credit Suisse AG Has $499.21 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.80% of NIO worth $499,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,880,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,201,000 after buying an additional 45,064 shares during the period.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. 471,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,267,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.