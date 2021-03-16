Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,414 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.21% of Schrödinger worth $176,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $238,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,666 shares of company stock worth $80,399,105 over the last ninety days.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

