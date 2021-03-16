Credit Suisse AG Sells 192,757 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $165,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,432,479. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

FIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

