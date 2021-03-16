Credit Suisse AG Sells 61,625 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,625 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.97% of FLIR Systems worth $113,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. Truist raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,328. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

