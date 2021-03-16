Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $447.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.94 and a 200 day moving average of $479.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

