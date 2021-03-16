Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ARZTY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Aryzta has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

