Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of USOI opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 19.25% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs as of its most recent SEC filing.

