Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,890 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CREE. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

