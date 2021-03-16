Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $399.80

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 217010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.78 ($3.55).

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.81.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

