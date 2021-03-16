Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $0.75 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.24.

Shares of CWEGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,573. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

