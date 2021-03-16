CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Raises Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17.

CRH has increased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.

CRH opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

