CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Raises Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17.
CRH has increased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.
CRH opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
