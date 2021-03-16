CROAT (CROAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $285,509.89

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. CROAT has a market cap of $285,509.89 and $53.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,977,222 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

