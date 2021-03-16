Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CROMF):

3/2/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.50 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.75 to $16.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CROMF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.