Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Head to Head Comparison

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cronos Group and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 266.31% -1.61% -1.41% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cronos Group and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 2 5 1 0 1.88 HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81

Cronos Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.56, suggesting a potential downside of 19.75%. HEXO has a consensus price target of $1.95, suggesting a potential downside of 75.15%. Given Cronos Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than HEXO.

Risk and Volatility

Cronos Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million 149.92 $1.17 billion $0.67 15.93 HEXO $60.46 million 15.84 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -8.16

Cronos Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cronos Group beats HEXO on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

