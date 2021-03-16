CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 698,522 shares of company stock valued at $147,794,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $200.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.80 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

