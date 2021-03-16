CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.8% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $175.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.80 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

