CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.31. 6,103,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.44. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,522 shares of company stock valued at $147,794,770. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

