CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $200.55 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average is $175.03.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.