CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.27-0.30 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.31. 6,103,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.40.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

