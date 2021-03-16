CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.8-$292.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.44 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.27-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.31. 6,103,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.44. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.40.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,522 shares of company stock valued at $147,794,770 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

