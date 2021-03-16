Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Buys $189,968.20 in Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Landis Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00.

On Friday, February 26th, J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of Crown Castle International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,374,000 after purchasing an additional 84,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.