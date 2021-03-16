Crust (CRU) Hits Market Cap of $52.67 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Crust has a total market cap of $52.67 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $32.43 or 0.00057394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

