Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Reaches $605,272.45

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $605,272.45 and approximately $2,606.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.