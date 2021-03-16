CryptoCarbon Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 116.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $259,641.33 and $1,523.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00049462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00655154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026481 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00035851 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon (CRYPTO:CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

