Cryptopay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $757.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.86 or 0.00654317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00071540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.