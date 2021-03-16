CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $947.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.54 or 0.00454398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00113351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.75 or 0.00561047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

