CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 9,236 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 758.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.0% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,726,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,616. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

