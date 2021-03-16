CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 3,544 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.8% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average of $123.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.