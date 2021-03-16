CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.35

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.35 and last traded at C$16.34, with a volume of 8734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 44.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.94%.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

