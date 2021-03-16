CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in February

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 11th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.3 days.

Shares of CTTOF stock remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

