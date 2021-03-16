CUDOS Price Reaches $0.0541 on Major Exchanges (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $21.72 million and $2.04 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00453655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00115053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00554902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,713,831 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

