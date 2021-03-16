Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,217. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $276.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

