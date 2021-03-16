Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $26.50 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.50 to $26.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of CURLF opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.