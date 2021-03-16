CuriosityStream (CURI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

