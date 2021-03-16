Curve DAO Token Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00004546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $630.72 million and approximately $264.12 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00657414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035653 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,453,666,287 coins and its circulating supply is 246,247,708 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.