Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst Sells 4,528 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

