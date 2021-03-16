CVCoin (CVN) Market Cap Hits $2.49 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $42,295.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.60 or 0.00462051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00062880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00106227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00587096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

