CWV Chain Price Up 2% Over Last Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $8,771.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.93 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00111329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00564415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.