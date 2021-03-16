CWV Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,399.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $3,399.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

