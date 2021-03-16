Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) VP Jennifer M. Johansen Sells 8,000 Shares

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) VP Jennifer M. Johansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,037.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,414. Cyanotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyanotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Cyanotech worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

