CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.31 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 146.6% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00054870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.26 or 0.00355873 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,301.00 or 1.00050707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00036838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00075227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

