Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4,537.83% and a negative net margin of 903.35%.

CYTH stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, Director Markus Sieger acquired 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $49,133.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

