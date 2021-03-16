D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.