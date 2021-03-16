Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $298.38 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.36 or 0.00656366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026367 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,816,808,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,808,599 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.