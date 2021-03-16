Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $142,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,188.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

