Dana Ruzicka Sells 25,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,273. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $962.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.